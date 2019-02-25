Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) Reaches $22.12 After 6.00% Down Move; Dennys (DENN) Has 1.2 Sentiment

The stock of Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 138,516 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 17.23% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $93.9M, EST. $94.6M; 24/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q EPS 19c; 10/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – HISLOP REPLACES JOHN ZAPP AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – ON A FISCAL BASIS, QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES DECREASED 1.5%; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 4Q EPS 93C, EST. 20C; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.12 TO $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q Rev $93.9M; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1.4% of Chuy’s HoldingsThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $374.94 million company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $20.79 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CHUY worth $22.50 million less.

Dennys Corp (DENN) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.33, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 59 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 49 reduced and sold their positions in Dennys Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 54.68 million shares, down from 55.59 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dennys Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 41 Increased: 41 New Position: 18.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $1.36 million activity.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 303,539 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (DENN) has risen 21.93% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.93% the S&P500.

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and firm operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. It has a 27.14 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002.

Avenir Corp holds 6.79% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation for 4.20 million shares. Beddow Capital Management Inc owns 341,960 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has 1.6% invested in the company for 3.27 million shares. The Florida-based Wilen Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.78% in the stock. Piermont Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 61,840 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chuy’s Holdings had 3 analyst reports since September 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, October 1. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform” on Monday, September 24. The stock of Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, September 12.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company has market cap of $374.94 million. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. It has a 21.13 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states.

Analysts await Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. CHUY’s profit will be $2.03M for 46.08 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Chuy's Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.55, from 1.73 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 23 investors sold Chuy's Holdings, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 17.09 million shares or 2.35% less from 17.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 10,663 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 216,949 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 26,485 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Llc reported 0.05% stake. Prudential Finance invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Comerica Bancshares holds 13,485 shares. Emerald Advisers Inc Pa owns 442,467 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). 358,196 were reported by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 8,035 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0% or 21,100 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 480 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 412,500 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0% or 158,332 shares.