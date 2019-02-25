Ciena (CIEN) Reaches $43.75 52-Week High; Shorts at SEVERSTAL PAO GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (SVJTY) Lowered By 0.93%

SEVERSTAL PAO GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) had a decrease of 0.93% in short interest. SVJTY’s SI was 4.68 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 0.93% from 4.73M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 46826 days are for SEVERSTAL PAO GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (OTCMKTS:SVJTY)’s short sellers to cover SVJTY’s short positions. It closed at $15.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) hit a new 52-week high and has $47.69 target or 9.00% above today’s $43.75 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.84 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $47.69 price target is reached, the company will be worth $615.60M more. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 365,282 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 53.47% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.89 billion. The firm operates through Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel divisions. It has a 6.37 P/E ratio. It produces iron ore pellets, iron ore concentrates, crushed stones, and ferrite strontium powder; and coking and steam coal, and coking coal concentrates.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.07 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $32.83 million for 52.08 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Ciena had 17 analyst reports since August 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 30 by Bank of America. On Friday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $23 target in Friday, August 31 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Tuesday, January 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Needham on Tuesday, November 20 to “Hold”. As per Thursday, September 13, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 31 report. M Partners maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Tuesday, November 20 with “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) rating on Friday, December 14. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $45 target.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 42 insider sales for $5.57 million activity. SMITH GARY B had sold 9,600 shares worth $288,385 on Wednesday, October 3. Rothenstein David M sold 2,000 shares worth $62,184. $61,234 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR. The insider HAMILTON RICK sold 2,931 shares worth $91,650. The insider McFeely Scott sold 1,000 shares worth $34,292. FRODSHAM JAMES had sold 2,000 shares worth $58,311 on Monday, October 15. 2,500 shares valued at $72,902 were sold by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B on Monday, October 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold Ciena Corporation shares while 86 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 146.14 million shares or 1.83% more from 143.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Plc holds 0% or 9,836 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 28,463 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 101,254 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 25,066 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 313 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 13,824 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,198 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group reported 136,814 shares. Proshare Advisors reported 38,472 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Co accumulated 4.24M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Mcf Advsrs Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Advsr Management Lc holds 0.25% or 124,106 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Lincoln Natl Corporation owns 15,700 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 120,610 shares.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.84 billion. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform.

