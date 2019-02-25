Cim Has Increased Its Trex Co (TREX) Holding by $606,404; Share Value Declined; National Pension Service Continues to Hold Position in Carnival (CCL)

Cim Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 63.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 7,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,490 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, up from 12,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.73. About 863,863 shares traded or 42.84% up from the average. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 8.14% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20

National Pension Service increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 2.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 10,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,996 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.18 million, up from 478,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $58.82. About 2.23M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trex down 5% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Trex (TREX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on February 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Aspirational And Affordable: Meet The New Trex Decking Lineup – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “After the Fall â€“ Will Stocks Spring Back? – Business Wire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trex Unveils Top Trends in Outdoor Living for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $273.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,328 shares to 86,089 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,970 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 5.74, from 6.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 14 investors sold TREX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 50.55 million shares or 50.19% less from 101.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 36,951 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 5.84M shares. Sei Com owns 2,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Co reported 9,035 shares stake. Qs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com holds 53,269 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Washington Tru Bankshares has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 0% or 56 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com reported 11,060 shares stake. Paloma Prtnrs Management owns 11,038 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 17,401 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% or 3,770 shares. Meeder Asset reported 67 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4,891 activity.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $69,000 activity. $364,082 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was sold by KRUSE STEIN on Friday, January 11. 2,290 shares were sold by PEREZ ARNALDO, worth $119,688.

Another recent and important Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks All Soared in January – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019.

National Pension Service, which manages about $24.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 13,262 shares to 268,919 shares, valued at $55.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 5,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,273 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).