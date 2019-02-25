Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Becker Capital Management Lowered Holding; Private Management Group Has Increased Its Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holding by $1.97 Million

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 11.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 39,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.00 million, up from 333,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 2.95M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.28% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 08/05/2018 – Endowment Plans Beat First Dip in Plan Sponsor Returns Since 3Q 2016, according to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/Asset; 15/05/2018 – Bank Of New York Mellon Buys New 1.9% Position in Aptiv; 29/05/2018 – 41EE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BNY Trade Insurance, Ltd. and The Hamilton Insurance Corp; 27/03/2018 – 30FR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 65BY: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – 03PS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 40XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE OF $4.2 BILLION, INCREASED 9%; 13/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Continues to Take Long-Term View (Video)

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 4.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 66,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $68.94M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 23 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BK shares while 342 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 808.18 million shares or 1.01% less from 816.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 110,772 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pacific Glob Invest Management holds 8,664 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 0.66% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 48,468 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Sit Invest has invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Signaturefd Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 9,879 shares. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Roundview Capital Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Carroll Assocs reported 73,053 shares. Oberweis Asset reported 4,836 shares. Moreover, Security Trust has 0% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 150 shares. American Research And Mgmt Com holds 0.28% or 18,318 shares in its portfolio. Fundx Investment Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 13,532 shares. Provise Group Ltd Liability stated it has 52,619 shares. Richard C Young & Limited reported 313,404 shares.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 16,504 shares to 395,742 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Platform Specialty Prods Cor (NYSE:PAH) by 435,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 53,430 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $36.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) by 79,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $27.62 million activity. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28M on Monday, September 17. 33,950 shares were sold by BHATT PRAT, worth $1.52M on Friday, November 23. $1.36 million worth of stock was sold by Tan Irving on Monday, December 3. Shares for $196,324 were sold by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. The insider WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20M. BURNS M MICHELE had sold 4,744 shares worth $209,025 on Wednesday, December 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Salley & reported 2.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Financial has 0.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Waratah Cap Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 137,182 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 35,542 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Bremer Trust Natl Association has 0.84% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 69,136 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested in 0.79% or 7.91M shares. 119,722 are owned by Nomura. The Colorado-based Weatherstone Cap Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dean Inv Associates Ltd Liability Co holds 1.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 161,357 shares. Professionals Inc holds 0.06% or 3,093 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rice Hall James Assoc Lc owns 78,237 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 6,299 are owned by Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc.