Citadel Advisors Has Lifted Its Antero Midstream Partners LP (Call) (AM) Holding by $6.09 Million; Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Lowered Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Position as Shares Rose

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Midstream Partners Lp (Call) (AM) by 561.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 217,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 256,100 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.34 million, up from 38,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Midstream Partners Lp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 89,958 shares traded. Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) has declined 5.09% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 7.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 209,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.65 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $111.46 million, down from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 275,355 shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has risen 4.65% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c

More notable recent Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franklin Resources: Expecting A Bounce – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s: Dividend Aristocrat For Dividend Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enerplus: The Recent Weakness Is Unjustified – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Charles River Laboratories: Value Creation Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antero Simplification Has Positive Implications For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $223.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micro Focus International Pl by 49,898 shares to 19,602 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (Call) (NYSE:GTN) by 81,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,900 shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 14 investors sold AM shares while 33 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 88.30 million shares or 3.43% more from 85.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mai Capital Management invested in 169,450 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) for 6,818 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM). Guggenheim Lc accumulated 24,350 shares or 0% of the stock. 357,244 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Partners Limited Partnership. Avalon Advsrs reported 7,105 shares. Citadel Limited Liability reported 0% in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM). Moreover, Heronetta Mngmt Lp has 1.16% invested in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM). Bb&T Lc stated it has 65,216 shares. Pnc Ser Group Inc accumulated 55,462 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps Advsr Incorporated owns 1.46% invested in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) for 7.75 million shares. Tortoise Advsr Lc reported 12.81M shares. Tinicum owns 4.03 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company has 1.35 million shares.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $639.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rise Ed Cayman Ltd by 333,300 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $28.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 104,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.