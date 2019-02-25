Citadel Advisors Has Trimmed Its Lendingtree New (TREE) Position as Stock Price Declined; Hl Financial Services Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 74.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 74,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,943 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.74M, down from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.96% or $15.39 during the last trading session, reaching $325.58. About 188,007 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has declined 23.15% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 07/05/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 5.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 15,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,607 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.41 million, up from 277,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.55. About 2.35M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 69.23% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TREE’s profit will be $11.29 million for 92.49 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.46% negative EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $223.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (Call) (NYSE:PAG) by 21,700 shares to 39,900 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 27.62M shares in the quarter, for a total of 31.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (Put) (NYSE:NLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.86, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold TREE shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.23 million shares or 0.16% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street accumulated 480,217 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 2,296 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Ci Invs has invested 0.24% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Highlander Cap Mngmt owns 8 shares. Pier Cap Lc stated it has 44,751 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Alps Advsrs Inc reported 2,240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macguire Cheswick Tuttle Investment Counsel Ltd accumulated 1,250 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 6,883 shares. Principal Fin Gru owns 33,500 shares. Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 7,088 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0% or 14,050 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Estabrook Mgmt has invested 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cognios Cap Lc invested in 44,275 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 16,366 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Tctc Holding Lc holds 0.44% or 126,363 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.31% or 26,276 shares. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 37,080 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru, a Japan-based fund reported 2.01M shares. 20,589 are owned by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Il. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 329,542 shares. Dt Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 47,338 shares. Old Republic Corporation has 1.75% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mufg Americas has 88,578 shares. Argent reported 31,792 shares. Payden & Rygel accumulated 194,600 shares.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.18 million activity. The insider MONSER EDWARD L sold 60,000 shares worth $4.57 million.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap Etf (IJJ) by 15,344 shares to 14,242 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 5,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,698 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Etf (EFV).

