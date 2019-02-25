Citigroup (C) Shareholder Brave Asset Management Has Cut Position by $3.61 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Ecofin LTD Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 90.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 50,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,140 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $369,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 14.00 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 20/03/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN JUNE: CITI SURVEY; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q17 MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 109,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.30M, down from 114,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $188.13. About 1.68 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.35% or 177,089 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Lc stated it has 327,714 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Cna Financial Corp has invested 2.97% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 532,782 were reported by Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Pacific Glob Invest Management Co reported 99,170 shares. Icm Asset Inc Wa has 21,964 shares. 11,722 are held by Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Company Oh. Trinity Street Asset Mngmt Llp holds 416,916 shares. Qv Inc has 751,243 shares. Timber Creek Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 40 shares. Pictet Commercial Bank Trust invested in 29,529 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability invested 3.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 8,577 were reported by Kcm Invest Advsr Llc. Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Putnam Fl accumulated 27,483 shares.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $194.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,482 shares to 96,930 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of stock.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $22.29 million activity. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $272,364 was sold by SCHUPP RUDY E. CUTLER PAUL I also sold $1.32M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Monday, September 17. Another trade for 35,347 shares valued at $6.39M was sold by Pimentel Armando Jr. $1.39M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by Kelliher Joseph T on Monday, September 17. 18,000 shares were sold by ROBO JAMES L, worth $3.07M on Wednesday, September 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Fund Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 18,839 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.14% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ipswich Inv Com holds 0.19% or 3,330 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.75% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Stanley accumulated 0.32% or 7,652 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 429,832 shares. Patten Group Inc Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 8,477 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 1,544 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel reported 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.41% or 1.61 million shares. Mirador Partners Ltd Partnership reported 2,830 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Churchill Mgmt Corp stated it has 101,221 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Northeast Management accumulated 36,981 shares. North Star Invest Management stated it has 0.14% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $151.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 6,134 shares to 50,108 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.