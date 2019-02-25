Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Contrasting side by side

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.17M -1.46 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 131.47M -7.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -49.6% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 144.8% -836%

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 79.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 50.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.84% -22.7% -23.57% -59.36% -77.8% -71.32% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 10% 8.15% -5.41% 2.67% -50.64% -67.09%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.