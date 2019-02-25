City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) EPS Estimated At $0.27; Walleye Trading Has Upped Marathon Pete (Put) (MPC) Holding By $6.60 Million

Walleye Trading Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (Put) (MPC) stake by 684.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc acquired 83,500 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (Put) (MPC)’s stock declined 26.02%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 95,700 shares with $7.65M value, up from 12,200 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp (Put) now has $44.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 3.54 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES

Analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report $0.27 EPS on March, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.90% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. CIO’s profit would be $10.68M giving it 11.23 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, City Office REIT, Inc.’s analysts see -3.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 108,582 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 15.27% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 7 investors sold City Office REIT, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.16 million shares or 17.90% more from 23.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 0.27% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 43,950 shares. Raymond James Associates has 15,996 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 87,962 shares. Alliancebernstein L P owns 0.02% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 2.69 million shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 15,000 shares. Axa accumulated 20,000 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd reported 366,495 shares. 91,734 are held by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Parametric Associate Ltd Company accumulated 304,567 shares. 344,362 were reported by Geode Cap Management Lc. Bard has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 17,806 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0% stake. 157,797 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Commerce.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 10 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 3. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, November 20 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLP) stake by 14,400 shares to 13,000 valued at $701,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Enlink Midstream Partners Lp (Put) (NYSE:ENLK) stake by 38,900 shares and now owns 16,900 shares. International Game Technolog (Call) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,498 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company holds 49,685 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 17,474 shares. Winch Advisory Service Lc invested in 284 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 49,264 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Johnson Inv Counsel has 16,624 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Inc accumulated 18,462 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tcw Grp Inc Inc reported 452,256 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi accumulated 1,500 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 63,028 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Palladium Ltd has invested 0.49% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). White Pine Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,720 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $384,121 activity. The insider DAVIS STEVEN A bought 3,500 shares worth $217,490. Goff Gregory James had bought 140 shares worth $11,131.