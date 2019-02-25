Clean Harbors (CLH) Holder Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Goodnow Investment Group Increases Position in Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 24.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,900 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00M, down from 74,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 275,363 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 2.26% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 20.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 30,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 182,690 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.14 million, up from 151,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 412,247 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 30 investors sold ADS shares while 169 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 47.62 million shares or 4.11% less from 49.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Capital Management holds 15,485 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation owns 23,259 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,221 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership has 0.17% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3,755 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 24 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Intact Inv Inc owns 1,000 shares. Washington Trust stated it has 2,640 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.41% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 558,420 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 543 shares. Icon Advisers has 8,300 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 81,146 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23 million and $686.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 18,000 shares to 555,917 shares, valued at $50.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 34,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 732,117 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $174.72 million activity.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $4.66 million activity. Another trade for 424 shares valued at $29,943 was made by Cowan Grace on Thursday, September 6. $91,058 worth of stock was sold by Weber Brian P on Monday, September 24. MCKIM ALAN S sold 50,000 shares worth $3.21M. $293,296 worth of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) shares were sold by TWOHIG MICHAEL J. 4,579 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) shares with value of $314,852 were sold by PARRY DAVID M. Robertson Andrea had sold 1,500 shares worth $102,465.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $457.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) by 65,100 shares to 424,980 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 55,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc Eur.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 14 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 50.56 million shares or 2.96% less from 52.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 11,354 shares in its portfolio. 12Th Street Asset Com Llc invested in 5.99% or 351,971 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Comerica National Bank reported 91,785 shares. Pnc Financial Service Inc holds 30,372 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.87% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 17,440 shares. Hennessy Advsr reported 1.06% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Southernsun Asset Management Limited Liability owns 1.72 million shares for 5.62% of their portfolio. Moreover, Regions Finance Corporation has 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 1,851 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).