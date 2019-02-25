Clearbridge Investments Lifted Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding by $1.31 Million; Bp Plc (BP) Shareholder Barnett & Company Raised Stake

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 1.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 5,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 392,268 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $92.64M, up from 386,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $176.44. About 134,702 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 20,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.16 million, up from 157,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 4.08M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has risen 0.15% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/04/2018 – BP PLC – LUND WILL JOIN BP BOARD AS CHAIRMAN DESIGNATE AND A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 1 SEPTEMBER 2018; 06/04/2018 – Med crude-Urals strengthens in Med, stable in Baltic; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – SERICA IS WORKING CLOSELY WITH BP AND IOC TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CHANGES; 10/04/2018 – BP: BREAKEVEN OIL PRICE IS BACK DOWN TO $50/BBL; 22/03/2018 – BP Squeezed Out of Abu Dhabi Offshore Oil as China, Italy Win; 26/04/2018 – BP, AZERBAIJAN SIGN PRODUCTION-SHARING DEAL ON CASPIAN BLOCK; 18/04/2018 – PEMEX CEO TO MEET BP, PREMIER OIL IN UK LEG OF TRIP; 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Renewables Growing Surprisingly Fast — CERAWeek Market Talk; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 07/05/2018 – ALASKA GASLINE DEVELOPMENT CORP – BP COMMITS TO SELL GAS TO ALASKA LNG PROJECT

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP to back initiative broadening climate change disclosure – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP: Another Must-Have Energy Stock? – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BP plc (NYSE:BP) – BP Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP: Taking Advantage Of ‘Advantaged’ Oil Through AI – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 30 investors sold ADS shares while 169 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 47.62 million shares or 4.11% less from 49.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 139,708 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Tru Of Vermont holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Dean Inv Associates Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.48% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Gradient Investments Limited Co accumulated 0% or 28 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% or 475 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 25,270 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Pittenger Anderson owns 500 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 36,471 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 67,053 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Metropolitan Life Company New York accumulated 0.04% or 9,382 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

