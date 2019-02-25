Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Since Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 14.96M 20.57 9.45M 2.10 4.35 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 80.55M 6.44 36.57M 0.91 13.78

Table 1 highlights Clough Global Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund -63.17% 0% 0% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 45.40% 0% 0%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund shareholders receive an annual dividend of $1.21 per share which is subject to 12.82% dividend yield. The dividend yield for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is 8.62% while its annual dividend payout is $1.14 per share.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 4.63%.

Roughly 4.23% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 35.13% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 12.18% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.89% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -5.19% -8.6% -18.61% -17.81% -14.34% -15.99% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -2.95% -3.65% -5.68% -10.15% -9.83% -8.32%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than Clough Global Opportunities Fund

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund on 9 of the 13 factors.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.