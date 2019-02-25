Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Since Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.04 93.68 Trevena Inc. 5.50M 24.95 37.53M -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.4% Trevena Inc. -682.36% -94.8% -51.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.9 beta means Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 90.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s 51.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.49 beta.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Its rival Trevena Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.88 consensus target price and a -40.80% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.5% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 67.48%. Comparatively, 4.72% are Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 1.71% 118.4% 11.25% 24.04% -47.49% -40.67% Trevena Inc. 1.98% 6.01% -61.68% -63.41% -53.74% -59.53%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Trevena Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.