Cohen Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Williams Cos (WMB) by $2.75 Million as Market Value Declined; Parsec Financial Management Has Decreased Position in Apple (AAPL) by $1.23 Million as Stock Declined

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc. (WMB) by 190.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 101,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,340 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.22 million, up from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 1.67 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 5,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,633 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.48 million, down from 291,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $825.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $175.17. About 9.65M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 28/03/2018 – CCFC: Apple challenging Google for the biggest presence in schools, and “getting students to associate a certain brand wi…; 01/05/2018 – Apple pops on earnings beat, strong guidance; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth (SPYG) by 10,157 shares to 37,225 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT) by 14,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding (NYSE:AMTD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signature Estate Inv Advsr Ltd Liability reported 13,647 shares. Condor Cap reported 2.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Ok stated it has 1.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bb&T Corporation accumulated 1.77% or 437,374 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 6.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Huntington Commercial Bank holds 2.16% or 610,882 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Management Co Ca holds 0.13% or 855,100 shares in its portfolio. Kistler reported 30,728 shares. Davidson Inv Advsrs has invested 4.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Estabrook Cap Management has 84,613 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rockshelter Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beacon Mgmt holds 914 shares. California-based Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt has invested 4.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Duncker Streett accumulated 48,768 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Flow Traders Us Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,212 shares.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of stock.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $443.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 20,726 shares to 21,049 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.