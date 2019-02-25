CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (CLGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

We are contrasting CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|31.35M
|-0.86
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-65.6%
|-60.7%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $10, with potential upside of 141.55%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23.69% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares and 76.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|-22.71%
|-19.61%
|-14.29%
|-20%
|0%
|-48.47%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12.21%
|-1.13%
|-21.67%
|-28.02%
|-39.35%
|-35.78%
For the past year CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.