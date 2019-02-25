CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (CLGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

We are contrasting CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Holdings Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 31.35M -0.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.6% -60.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $10, with potential upside of 141.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.69% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares and 76.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -22.71% -19.61% -14.29% -20% 0% -48.47% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.21% -1.13% -21.67% -28.02% -39.35% -35.78%

For the past year CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.