Columbus Circle Investors Has Lifted Abiomed (ABMD) Position; Muhlenkamp & Co Has Lowered Thor Industries (THO) Position By $2.91 Million

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased Thor Industries Inc. (THO) stake by 78.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 35,093 shares as Thor Industries Inc. (THO)’s stock declined 40.60%. The Muhlenkamp & Co Inc holds 9,700 shares with $812,000 value, down from 44,793 last quarter. Thor Industries Inc. now has $3.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.35. About 614,435 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 61.66% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.66% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX

Columbus Circle Investors increased Abiomed Inc (ABMD) stake by 115.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors acquired 74,374 shares as Abiomed Inc (ABMD)’s stock declined 16.71%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 138,816 shares with $62.43M value, up from 64,442 last quarter. Abiomed Inc now has $15.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $353.93. About 254,512 shares traded. ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has risen 72.24% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG

Among 3 analysts covering Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Thor Industries had 3 analyst reports since October 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 4. The stock of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 4. SunTrust maintained Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) on Tuesday, November 27 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 50.52% or $0.97 from last year’s $1.92 per share. THO’s profit will be $52.32 million for 17.99 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold THO shares while 125 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 1.20% less from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkside Bankshares & Tru reported 0% stake. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated reported 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 1,192 are owned by Synovus Fincl Corp. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 9,627 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Comm accumulated 14,445 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Dynamic Mngmt has 4,109 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 11,544 shares. Smith Salley And Associate has 0.03% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). North Point Managers Oh has 2.03% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Palouse Capital Management reported 2,659 shares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt reported 10,245 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank And has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Comerica Fincl Bank has 34,681 shares. Vantage Invest Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.02% or 188 shares.

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $56,798 activity. $116,390 worth of stock was bought by SUWINSKI JAN on Monday, December 10. On Monday, December 3 ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH sold $350,114 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 5,028 shares. $118,340 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was bought by KOSOWSKY J ALLEN on Tuesday, December 11. ZIEMER JAMES L bought $408,700 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) on Tuesday, October 9.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $32.57 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $7.20M was sold by SUTTER MARTIN P. $1.75 million worth of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) shares were sold by Greenfield Andrew J. Howley Michael G sold $4.33 million worth of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) on Tuesday, September 25. Weber David M also sold $8.44 million worth of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) on Friday, January 25.

Columbus Circle Investors decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 47,981 shares to 674,152 valued at $32.80M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) stake by 14,108 shares and now owns 416,390 shares. Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) was reduced too.