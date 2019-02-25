Comcast (CMCSA) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Boosted Position; Towerview Lifted Its Alico (ALCO) Stake

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 286,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.22 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $115.48 million, up from 3.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 15.85M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: No Final Decision Has Been Made on Offer for Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO ENGAGE W/ SKY COMMITTEE, SEEKS FUTURE RECOMMENDATION; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Major shareholder in Fox would back Comcast cash bid for Fox assets; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video)

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Alico Inc (ALCO) by 25.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 16,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,541 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.79M, up from 65,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Alico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.47M market cap company. It closed at $30.48 lastly. It is down 2.28% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ALCO News: 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Loss/Shr 67c; 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Rev $35.6M; 21/04/2018 DJ Alico Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALCO); 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $35.6 MLN VS $56.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.25

Towerview Llc, which manages about $204.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp Com (NYSE:BRT) by 161,100 shares to 248,900 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.58, from 2.78 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 6 investors sold ALCO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 6.13 million shares or 0.42% more from 6.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 69 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. Citigroup has 0% invested in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) or 5,615 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd has invested 0% in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO). Birch Run Capital Advsrs Lp reported 1.72% stake. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 347,992 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 108 shares. 734 Agriculture Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.71M shares or 100% of the stock. Bessemer holds 0% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. 7,537 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Pnc Fin Services Gru invested in 1,650 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) for 8,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 0% or 13,636 shares. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Liability Co reported 29,800 shares. Wendell David Associates reported 0.09% stake.

Since October 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $71.37 million activity. TRAFELET REMY W sold $17.84M worth of stock. $17.84M worth of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) shares were sold by 734 Investors – LLC. 734 Agriculture – LLC had sold 524,795 shares worth $17.84 million.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $11.13 million activity. Shares for $30,036 were sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24. Another trade for 4,129 shares valued at $139,560 was sold by BLOCK ARTHUR R. $282,799 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was sold by BACON KENNETH J.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 467,314 shares to 403,508 shares, valued at $25.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl by 47,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).