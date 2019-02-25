Comerica (CMA) to pay $0.67 on Apr 1, 2019; SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (SCEXF) Shorts Up By 219.12%

Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) is expected to pay $0.67 on Apr 1, 2019. (NYSE:CMA) shareholders before Mar 14, 2019 will receive the $0.67 dividend. Comerica Inc’s current price of $88.10 translates into 0.76% yield. Comerica Inc’s dividend has Mar 15, 2019 as record date. Jan 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 1.11 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 14.51% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 09/03/2018 – Comerica California Market President Judith S. Love to Retire in June; 21/04/2018 – DJ Comerica Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMA); 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings; 29/05/2018 – Comerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $1.54 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.41%; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Raises Prime Rate

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) had an increase of 219.12% in short interest. SCEXF’s SI was 1.87 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 219.12% from 584,800 shares previously. With 11,300 avg volume, 165 days are for SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:SCEXF)’s short sellers to cover SCEXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 15.84% or $0.3564 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8936. About shares traded. Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited engages in the gold mining business in Australia. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It also explores for nickel deposits. It has a 27.85 P/E ratio. The firm holds 100% interest in the Carosue Dam activities located in north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

More notable recent Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Advance Auto Parts, Hasbro, Comerica, CommScope Holding, Alcoa, and BLACKLINE INC Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BB&T-SunTrust merger could spark bank industry tie-ups, analysts say – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: CenturyLink, Chimera, Comerica, Dish, Exxon, NetApp, Pulte, Petrobras, Teva, Yelp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Comerica Ranked No. 40 Most Sustainable Company in the World by Corporate Knights – CSRwire.com” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $14.01 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. The Business Bank segment offers various services and products, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational firms, and governmental entities.

Among 5 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Comerica had 12 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Nomura. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 7 by Macquarie Research. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Tuesday, November 13 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 8. FBR Capital downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Monday, December 10 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, December 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley upgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) rating on Monday, November 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $106 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 27 by Macquarie Research.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $240,364 activity. Guilfoile Peter William had sold 2,922 shares worth $240,364 on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold Comerica Incorporated shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 131.93 million shares or 1.92% less from 134.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 18,154 shares in its portfolio. Gp accumulated 0.02% or 78,602 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 449 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 8,285 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Everence Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 8,880 shares. Cibc World Inc reported 24,084 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). The California-based Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.67% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Mai Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Clarkston Capital Partners reported 5,900 shares. Wealthfront Corporation owns 12,731 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.12% or 9,758 shares.