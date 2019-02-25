Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Upped Its Facebook (FB) Position by $1.87 Million; As Kirby Com (KEX) Share Price Declined, Columbia Partners Investment Management Upped Its Holding by $437,798

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management increased its stake in Kirby Corp Com (KEX) by 20.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,829 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.62 million, up from 26,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.46. About 247,903 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has risen 11.42% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 57.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.15 million, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 27,279 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IN THE COMING WEEKS, USERS WILL BE ABLE TO DOWNLOAD AND SEE THE “LIMITED DATA” THAT IT COLLECTS; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE INVITES FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT APRIL 10 HEARING ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES — STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – I’ll be on @FoxNews talking Facebook momentarily; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY SHR $1.69; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK UNVEILS PRIVACY TOOLS FOR BETTER DATA CONTROL: CNBC; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – IN COMING WEEKS, FACEBOOK IS ELIMINATING PLATFORM FEE ON ALL FUNDRAISERS; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Break Silence as Global Scrutiny Grows; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – EXPERTS FROM ATLANTIC COUNCIL TO WORK WITH CO’S SECURITY, POLICY & PRODUCT TEAMS TO GET FACEBOOK REAL-TIME INSIGHTS, UPDATES ON EMERGING THREATS; 10/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $1.89 million activity. Grzebinski David W sold $605,854 worth of stock or 8,052 shares. 630 shares were sold by DRAGG RONALD A, worth $46,796 on Friday, February 1. $89,742 worth of stock was sold by Husted Amy D. on Tuesday, November 13. Shares for $446,100 were sold by Miller Monte J on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 4,731 shares valued at $348,438 was sold by O’Neil Christian G..

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management, which manages about $3.03 billion and $391.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A.O.Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6,791 shares to 6,790 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,896 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold KEX shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 55.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 54.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP owns 52,403 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust accumulated 290,540 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter accumulated 3,465 shares. 2.41M were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company. First Mercantile Tru holds 3,374 shares. North Amer Management has 33,511 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Logan Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 9,976 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company has 31,156 shares. Investment Incorporated Wi reported 3,364 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 3,992 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 152 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl reported 5,252 shares. 18,474 were accumulated by Linscomb And Williams.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Abner Herrman & Brock owns 74,270 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt holds 17.46% or 522,319 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP owns 182 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 54,829 were accumulated by Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp. Northern owns 26.79M shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Swedbank reported 2.75 million shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 15,651 shares. Systematic Fin Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,000 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 176,000 shares. Old National Bancorporation In has invested 0.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Halsey Assoc Inc Ct invested in 87,140 shares. Welch Gru Llc owns 1,528 shares. Salient Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 34,797 shares. Leisure Mngmt holds 0.47% or 3,501 shares in its portfolio. Willis Invest Counsel has invested 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 353,200 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $115.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,900 shares, and cut its stake in Nevro Corp.

