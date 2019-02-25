Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Cut Its Position as Market Value Declined; Pioneer Investment Management Has Raised Position in Innospec (IOSP)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 81.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,603 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.58M, up from 18,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 123,129 shares traded or 31.41% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has declined 5.58% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA)

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 59.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 6,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,684 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $309,000, down from 11,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 1 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has risen 11.02% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $76.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 23,253 shares to 111,919 shares, valued at $16.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 17 investors sold CBSH shares while 95 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 65.29 million shares or 3.68% less from 67.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Limited invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 84,450 shares. Argent Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Company has 3,110 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Company invested in 20,758 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% or 21,980 shares in its portfolio. 131,457 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 3,405 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 10,407 shares. Frontier Com has invested 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 51,671 are held by Matarin Cap Mgmt. Schroder Inv Mngmt invested in 1.15 million shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $7.83 million activity. Callahan Daniel D. had sold 3,300 shares worth $201,670 on Tuesday, January 22. $60,101 worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) was sold by Petersen Paula S. BURIK JEFFREY M. also sold $149,745 worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares. BARTH KEVIN G sold $427,376 worth of stock or 6,976 shares. Shares for $3.21M were sold by KEMPER JONATHAN M.