Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to pay $0.26 on Mar 25, 2019; Gap Has 0.97 Sentiment

Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) is expected to pay $0.26 on Mar 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shareholders before Mar 7, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Commerce Bancshares Inc’s current price of $63.51 translates into 0.41% yield. Commerce Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Mar 8, 2019 as record date. Jan 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 519,758 shares traded or 7.28% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has risen 11.02% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC)

Gap Inc (GPS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.02, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 176 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 182 sold and reduced their holdings in Gap Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 196.83 million shares, down from 212.51 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gap Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 48 Reduced: 134 Increased: 116 New Position: 60.

Among 2 analysts covering Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Commerce Bancshares had 2 analyst reports since December 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 11.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $7.83 million activity. 7,737 shares valued at $496,954 were sold by BURIK JEFFREY M. on Wednesday, October 31. The insider Petersen Paula S sold 838 shares worth $60,101. $201,670 worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares were sold by Callahan Daniel D.. Another trade for 6,976 shares valued at $427,376 was made by BARTH KEVIN G on Monday, January 28. KEMPER DAVID W also sold $1.20 million worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) on Friday, February 1. KEMPER JONATHAN M had sold 45,000 shares worth $3.21 million on Wednesday, September 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold Commerce Bancshares, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 65.29 million shares or 3.68% less from 67.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com owns 22,267 shares. The Texas-based Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Monetary Management Group Inc invested in 1,159 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 6,796 shares. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 5,312 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd, Florida-based fund reported 4,684 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0.05% or 3,523 shares. Country Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 223 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 35,298 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Inc reported 0.02% stake. Orrstown Fincl Svcs accumulated 360 shares. Profund Limited Com accumulated 11,059 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Utd Cap Fin Advisers Lc reported 0.07% stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 11,292 shares.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $7.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. It has a 16.8 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers various banking services and products, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Hall Kathryn A. holds 83.74% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. for 3.39 million shares. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 287,666 shares or 4.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc has 2.72% invested in the company for 240,719 shares. The Texas-based Qcm Cayman Ltd. has invested 1.9% in the stock. American International Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 16.23 million shares.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.44 billion. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. It has a 10.41 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 14.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GPS’s profit will be $267.00 million for 8.84 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.45% EPS growth.