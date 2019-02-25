Commerce Bank Stake In Duke Energy New (DUK) Was Has Raised; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Declined While Robecosam Ag Cut by $5.33 Million Its Stake

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 5.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 13,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 277,849 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.23M, up from 264,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.91. About 2.54M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag analyzed 21,856 shares as the company's stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 435,964 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $106.52 million, down from 457,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $101.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $252.1. About 1.12M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 188,220 shares to 421,097 shares, valued at $37.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher to acquire advanced bioprocessing business from BD – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Nanotech Stocks to Watch for Explosive Innovation – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Buy Thermo Fisher (NYSE: TMO) On Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fear-Inspired Dip – Benzinga” on October 30, 2017. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Is A Great Industrial Stock – Cramer’s Lightning Round (11/8/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $39.04 million activity. 1,100 shares valued at $277,176 were sold by Jacks Tyler on Tuesday, December 4. On Friday, December 7 the insider Williamson Stephen sold $2.29M. CASPER MARC N sold $31.07M worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Monday, October 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,066 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $67.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 25,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,135 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).