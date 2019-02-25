The stock of CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 748,351 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 13.73% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11cThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $4.19B company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $15.85 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BVN worth $167.72M less.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc – Commo (NASDAQ:WHLR) had a decrease of 1.07% in short interest. WHLR’s SI was 630,900 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 1.07% from 637,700 shares previously. With 28,000 avg volume, 23 days are for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc – Commo (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s short sellers to cover WHLR’s short positions. The SI to Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc – Commo’s float is 8.8%. It closed at $1.86 lastly. It is down 78.80% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WHLR News: 21/05/2018 – JCP Investment Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Wheeler REIT; 08/05/2018 – WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER COMMON SHARE AND COMMON UNIT $0.16; 14/05/2018 – White Pine Capital LLC Exits Position in Wheeler Real Estate; 16/04/2018 – WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS ELECTED JOHN SWEET AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Wheeler REIT Says Andrew Jones and Sean Armstrong Have Accepted Positions on Board; 16/04/2018 – Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – ANDREW JONES SAYS INTENT TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST TO ADDRESS CONCERNS AND QUESTIONS; 21/05/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT PARTNERS LP – BELIEVE WHEELER REIT REQUIRED TO CURE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED ASSET COVERAGE BY CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON JUNE 8; 17/04/2018 – ANDREW JONES REPORTS 5.8 PCT STAKE IN WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC AS OF APRIL 16; 19/04/2018 – Orinda Asset Management LLC Exits Wheeler Real Estate

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company has market cap of $4.19 billion. The firm operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It has a 63.5 P/E ratio. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage.

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 23.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.17 per share. BVN’s profit will be $33.02 million for 31.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -425.00% EPS growth.

Another recent and important CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “Global Economic Instabilities is Causing Gold Prices to Soar – PRNewswire” on February 07, 2019.

More notable recent Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividend Distributions – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Schedules Pertinent Dates to Release and Discuss its 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial and Operating Results – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wheeler REIT: Perfume – Seeking Alpha” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wheeler REIT: Falling Knives – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Makes an Announcement Regarding Preferred Dividends – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. The company has market cap of $18.13 million. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm leases its properties to national and regional retailers.