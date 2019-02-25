Comparing of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

This is a contrast between 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 1.16M 51.58 14.45M 0.46 4.12 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 1,245.69% 18.1% 17.5% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 33.5% and 22.16% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. -2.05% -7.28% -9.91% -15.86% -4.26% -3.05% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -3.59% -12.02% -17.89% -20.68% -15.54% -22.21%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors 180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.