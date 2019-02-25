Comparing of Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Endocyte Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Endocyte Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 1.09B 4.77 139.31M -0.76 0.00 Endocyte Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alkermes plc and Endocyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc -12.78% -11.9% -7.9% Endocyte Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -20.5%

Volatility and Risk

Alkermes plc’s volatility measures that it’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.55 beta. Endocyte Inc. has a 0.08 beta and it is 92.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alkermes plc has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Endocyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 and has 45.8 Quick Ratio. Endocyte Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Alkermes plc and Endocyte Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86 Endocyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc has a 3.50% upside potential and a consensus price target of $34.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Alkermes plc shares and 79.7% of Endocyte Inc. shares. About 0.92% of Alkermes plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Endocyte Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -5.93% -12.19% -15.75% -29.48% -35.03% -37.37% Endocyte Inc. 0.93% 0.8% 26.26% 67.72% 398.95% 457.24%

For the past year Alkermes plc has -37.37% weaker performance while Endocyte Inc. has 457.24% stronger performance.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Endocyte, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The companyÂ’s products in pre-clinical development include EC2629, a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for use in treating cancer; EC2319 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EC0371 for treating polycystic kidney disease; and SMDC bi-specific adaptor chimeric antigen receptor T-cell for the treatment of immunotherapy in cancer. Endocyte, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Purdue Research Foundation; Master License Agreement with Purdue Research Foundation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Research GmbH; and Nihon Medi-Physic Co., LTD. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.