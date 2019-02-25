Comparing of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

We will be comparing the differences between Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 107.99M 4.47 19.07M 1.13 28.07 Advaxis Inc. 6.06M 4.18 66.52M -1.60 0.00

Demonstrates Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 17.66% 7.4% 6.9% Advaxis Inc. -1,097.69% -165.2% -91.5%

Risk and Volatility

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.86 beta, while its volatility is 86.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Advaxis Inc. has a 2.41 beta which is 141.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are 21 and 18.5 respectively. Its competitor Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Anika Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 19.83% for Anika Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $40.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.2% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Advaxis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. -7.78% -17.27% -24.32% -26.66% -40.05% -41.07% Advaxis Inc. -9.76% -36.56% -61.31% -80% -87.02% -86.97%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.