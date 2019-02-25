Comparing of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6.72M 29.66 46.41M -1.42 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 10.77M -1.87 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. -690.63% 0% 0% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -775.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.2 and 16.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 0.3% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -6.03% -19.01% -34.47% 0% 0% 3.32% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -44.53% 52.14% -23.93% 0% 0% -47.41%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.