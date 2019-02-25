Comparing of Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) and Its Competitors

As Life Insurance company, Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
5.3% of Atlantic American Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.58% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Atlantic American Corporation has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.39% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Atlantic American Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atlantic American Corporation
|0.67%
|1.20%
|0.40%
|Industry Average
|7.35%
|15.34%
|1.42%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Atlantic American Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atlantic American Corporation
|1.24M
|185.18M
|73.33
|Industry Average
|1.14B
|15.52B
|13.23
Atlantic American Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Atlantic American Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atlantic American Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.89
|1.71
|2.28
As a group, Life Insurance companies have a potential upside of 46.76%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atlantic American Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atlantic American Corporation
|-14.49%
|-30.86%
|-18.66%
|-15.07%
|-25.54%
|-28.82%
|Industry Average
|0.13%
|3.25%
|9.64%
|10.92%
|16.53%
|17.14%
For the past year Atlantic American Corporation has -28.82% weaker performance while Atlantic American Corporation’s rivals have 17.14% stronger performance.
Risk and Volatility
Atlantic American Corporation is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.32. Competitively, Atlantic American Corporation’s rivals are 26.50% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.
Dividends
$0.02 per share with a dividend yield of 0.75% is the annual dividend that Atlantic American Corporation pays. On the other side Atlantic American Corporation’s peers have dividend yield of 2.92%.
Summary
Atlantic American Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.