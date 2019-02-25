Comparing of Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) and Its Competitors

As Life Insurance company, Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Atlantic American Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.58% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Atlantic American Corporation has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.39% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Atlantic American Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American Corporation 0.67% 1.20% 0.40% Industry Average 7.35% 15.34% 1.42%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Atlantic American Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American Corporation 1.24M 185.18M 73.33 Industry Average 1.14B 15.52B 13.23

Atlantic American Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Atlantic American Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.89 1.71 2.28

As a group, Life Insurance companies have a potential upside of 46.76%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atlantic American Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic American Corporation -14.49% -30.86% -18.66% -15.07% -25.54% -28.82% Industry Average 0.13% 3.25% 9.64% 10.92% 16.53% 17.14%

For the past year Atlantic American Corporation has -28.82% weaker performance while Atlantic American Corporation’s rivals have 17.14% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic American Corporation is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.32. Competitively, Atlantic American Corporation’s rivals are 26.50% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Dividends

$0.02 per share with a dividend yield of 0.75% is the annual dividend that Atlantic American Corporation pays. On the other side Atlantic American Corporation’s peers have dividend yield of 2.92%.

Summary

Atlantic American Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.