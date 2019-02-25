Comparing of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (:)

Since aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (:) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 39.67M -1.33 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -78.1% -53.6% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% -19% -15.2%

Risk & Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc. is 187.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.87. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. aTyr Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 46.9%. 0.4% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -6.49% -9.83% -23.17% -41.75% -85.23% -83.54% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -4.93% -9.26% 43.49% 35.6% 60.26% 71.39%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -83.54% weaker performance while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 71.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.