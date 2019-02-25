Comparing of BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

We are comparing BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Mortgage Investment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments Corp. 122.24M 1.75 25.50M 2.25 5.02 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 3.82B 1.91 915.93M 2.05 8.95

Table 1 demonstrates BRT Apartments Corp. and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BRT Apartments Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. BRT Apartments Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has BRT Apartments Corp. and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments Corp. 20.86% 17.7% 3.1% Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 23.98% 15.4% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.53 beta indicates that BRT Apartments Corp. is 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

BRT Apartments Corp. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.8 per share which is subject to 6.02% dividend yield. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. offers an annual dividend of $0.5 per share, bundled with 2.45% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BRT Apartments Corp. and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

BRT Apartments Corp. has a consensus target price of $13.5, and a 0.52% upside potential. Meanwhile, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 15.76%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than BRT Apartments Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56% of BRT Apartments Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.1% of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of BRT Apartments Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BRT Apartments Corp. -0.88% -2.25% -9.66% -13.66% 1.8% -4.07% Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. -5.91% -5.38% -13.76% -2.81% 2.23% -1.72%

For the past year BRT Apartments Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Summary

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. beats BRT Apartments Corp. on 11 of the 16 factors.

BRT Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops multi-family properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate. The company also owns, operates, and develops commercial, mixed use, and other real estate assets. As of December 1, 2015, it owned 30 multi-family properties located in 11 states with an aggregate of 8,807 units. The company also owned an 8.7 acre vacant parcel of land in South Daytona Beach, Florida; 17 cooperative apartments in 2 buildings in upper Manhattan, New York; and a subordinated leasehold interest in a portion of a shopping center in Yonkers, New York. BRT Realty Trust is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. BRT Realty Trust was founded in 1972 and is based in Great Neck, New York.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its vehicle finance products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web-based direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders. In addition, it provides personal loans, private-label revolving lines, and other consumer finance products, as well as point-of-sale financing. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA, Inc.