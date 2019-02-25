Comparing of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) and Its Peers

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has 99.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 55.17% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.1% of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Charles River Laboratories International Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 9.91% 11.80% 4.00% Industry Average 55.35% 15.23% 7.86%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Charles River Laboratories International Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 224.87M 2.27B 29.06 Industry Average 82.92M 149.82M 59.11

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has lower P/E Ratio, but higher revenue than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.86 2.73

With average target price of $141.5, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has a potential downside of -2.19%. The competitors have a potential upside of 89.75%. Given Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Charles River Laboratories International Inc. -5.29% -6.25% 0.8% 10.23% 23.83% 16.68% Industry Average 8.84% 12.72% 5.59% 24.26% 45.94% 40.81%

For the past year Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.67 and has 4.28 Quick Ratio. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s competitors beat Charles River Laboratories International Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening preclinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for identification of a druggable target through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs and chickens used in the manufacture of live viruses. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, agricultural and chemical companies, life science and veterinary medicine companies, contract manufacturing organizations, medical device companies, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.