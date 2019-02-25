Comparing of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

This is a contrast between Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 17.80M 12.15 22.51M -0.43 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. N/A 0.00 11.59M -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. -126.46% -65.1% -50.1% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -84%

Volatility & Risk

Compugen Ltd. has a beta of 1.35 and its 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc.’s 173.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Compugen Ltd. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Neurotrope Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Neurotrope Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Compugen Ltd. shares and 20.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc. has 20.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -7.23% -8.81% -19.75% -12.65% 28.4% 28.4% Neurotrope Inc. -17.23% -28.99% -47.31% -53.6% -28.05% -30.4%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 28.4% stronger performance while Neurotrope Inc. has -30.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.