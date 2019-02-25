Comparing of DropCar Inc. (DCAR) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Both DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 17.32M 0.25 14.57M -2.96 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 1.80B 8.21 332.20M 1.06 70.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DropCar Inc. and Fortinet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. -84.12% -167.6% -101.6% Fortinet Inc. 18.46% 16.3% 4.8%

Volatility and Risk

DropCar Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Competitively, Fortinet Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

DropCar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Fortinet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Fortinet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DropCar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

DropCar Inc. and Fortinet Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 1 6 3 2.30

Competitively Fortinet Inc. has an average target price of $83.88, with potential downside of -3.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.4% of DropCar Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Fortinet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.5% of DropCar Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Fortinet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. 5.72% -15.43% -41.8% -77.3% -92.31% -91.71% Fortinet Inc. 1.16% -4.06% -14.97% 18.1% 80.35% 70.98%

For the past year DropCar Inc. had bearish trend while Fortinet Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.