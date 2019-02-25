Comparing of Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) and National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Both Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) and National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun Incorporated 607.38M 0.82 17.85M 0.41 91.06 National Presto Industries Inc. 353.31M 2.41 44.07M 6.30 19.26

In table 1 we can see Ducommun Incorporated and National Presto Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National Presto Industries Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Ducommun Incorporated. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ducommun Incorporated’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than National Presto Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun Incorporated 2.94% 7.2% 2.9% National Presto Industries Inc. 12.47% 12.8% 11.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ducommun Incorporated’s 1.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, National Presto Industries Inc. has a 0.35 beta which is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ducommun Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, National Presto Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. National Presto Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ducommun Incorporated.

Dividends

National Presto Industries Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $1 per share while its annual dividend yield is 0.8%. Ducommun Incorporated does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Ducommun Incorporated and National Presto Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 National Presto Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Ducommun Incorporated is $46.5, with potential upside of 6.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ducommun Incorporated and National Presto Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.7% and 67.2%. About 4.1% of Ducommun Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, National Presto Industries Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ducommun Incorporated -3.9% -14.76% -3.68% 6.41% 37.79% 32.51% National Presto Industries Inc. -5.6% -7.56% -6.81% -5.94% 23.84% 28.26%

For the past year Ducommun Incorporated was more bullish than National Presto Industries Inc.

Summary

National Presto Industries Inc. beats Ducommun Incorporated on 10 of the 15 factors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and test. The SS segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial and military fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as non-aerospace applications for the industrial automation, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.