Comparing of Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 6.38 27.94M -1.56 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 78.18M -2.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Flex Pharma Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -148.1% -121.3% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 28.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 28.7. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Flex Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.6% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares and 83.9% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. 21.8% are Flex Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -2.35% -24.79% -9.72% -89.98% -88.71% -87.97% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -13.68% -23.61% -48.84% -19.51% 68.97% 66.33%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. has -87.97% weaker performance while G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 66.33% stronger performance.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Flex Pharma Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.