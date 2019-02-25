Comparing of Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

This is a contrast between Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 6.22 27.94M -1.56 0.00 Otonomy Inc. N/A 83.12 56.36M -1.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Flex Pharma Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -148.1% -121.3% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -49.5%

Risk & Volatility

Flex Pharma Inc. has a beta of 1.76 and its 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Otonomy Inc. has a 2.7 beta which is 170.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Flex Pharma Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 310.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Flex Pharma Inc. and Otonomy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 70.6%. Flex Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.29% of Otonomy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -2.35% -24.79% -9.72% -89.98% -88.71% -87.97% Otonomy Inc. 12% 2.02% -8.36% -39.28% -49.09% -54.59%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.