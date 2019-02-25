Comparing of Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

This is a contrast between Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|N/A
|6.22
|27.94M
|-1.56
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|N/A
|83.12
|56.36M
|-1.85
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Flex Pharma Inc. and Otonomy Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-148.1%
|-121.3%
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.2%
|-49.5%
Risk & Volatility
Flex Pharma Inc. has a beta of 1.76 and its 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Otonomy Inc. has a 2.7 beta which is 170.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Flex Pharma Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 310.96%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Flex Pharma Inc. and Otonomy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 70.6%. Flex Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.29% of Otonomy Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|-2.35%
|-24.79%
|-9.72%
|-89.98%
|-88.71%
|-87.97%
|Otonomy Inc.
|12%
|2.02%
|-8.36%
|-39.28%
|-49.09%
|-54.59%
For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Otonomy Inc.
Summary
Otonomy Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.