Comparing of Formula One Group (FWONK) and Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) and Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN). The two are both Broadcasting – TV companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group 1.92B 3.87 449.00M 1.94 16.24 Gray Television Inc. 989.52M 1.81 288.11M 1.63 10.53

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Formula One Group and Gray Television Inc. Gray Television Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Formula One Group. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Formula One Group is currently more expensive than Gray Television Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) and Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group 23.39% 0% 0% Gray Television Inc. 29.12% 28% 8.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Formula One Group and Gray Television Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.66% and 97.7%. Insiders owned 2.97% of Formula One Group shares. Competitively, Gray Television Inc. has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula One Group 5.87% -7.42% -9.8% -1.34% -9.07% -7.58% Gray Television Inc. -6.92% -11.56% 3.99% 45.23% 13.6% 2.75%

For the past year Formula One Group had bearish trend while Gray Television Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Formula One Group beats Gray Television Inc.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.