Comparing of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 228.27M 0.53 69.68M -0.66 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 179.54 21.51M -1.02 0.00

Demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. -30.53% -158.4% -28.7% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Fortress Biotech Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 411.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.4% and 52.36%. About 0.4% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. -11.48% -0.92% -32.5% -67.37% -69.75% -72.93% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28.77% -28.18% 0% 0% 0% -26.6%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.