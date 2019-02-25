Comparing of Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

This is a contrast between Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada Ltd. 114.47M 2.03 22.30M 0.24 20.67 Kura Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 55.10M -1.67 0.00

Demonstrates Kamada Ltd. and Kura Oncology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada Ltd. 19.48% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -44.8% -39.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Kamada Ltd. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.09% of Kamada Ltd. shares and 77.3% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Kamada Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 20.83%. Comparatively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 10.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kamada Ltd. -4.98% -9.14% -15.93% -2.75% 9.01% 4.42% Kura Oncology Inc. 8.82% 14.31% -26.88% -19.18% -2.33% -9.67%

For the past year Kamada Ltd. has 4.42% stronger performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has -9.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Kamada Ltd. beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.