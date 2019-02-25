Comparing of Misonix Inc. (MSON) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. 40.61M 4.81 3.19M -0.84 0.00 Digirad Corporation 118.27M 0.12 26.22M -0.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Misonix Inc. and Digirad Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Misonix Inc. and Digirad Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. -7.86% 0% 0% Digirad Corporation -22.17% -68% -32.8%

Volatility and Risk

Misonix Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.4 beta. From a competition point of view, Digirad Corporation has a 2.05 beta which is 105.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Misonix Inc. are 4.6 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Digirad Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Misonix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Digirad Corporation.

Dividends

The dividend yield for Digirad Corporation is 30.56% while its annual dividend payout is $0.22 per share. No dividend is paid out for Misonix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Misonix Inc. and Digirad Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Misonix Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Digirad Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Misonix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 37.39% and an $28 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Misonix Inc. and Digirad Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 49.6%. Misonix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Digirad Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. 2.8% 0.79% 4.1% 27.91% 65% 74.6% Digirad Corporation -27.11% -44.92% -63.38% -62.32% -72.63% -74.76%

For the past year Misonix Inc. had bullish trend while Digirad Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Misonix Inc. beats Digirad Corporation.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.