Comparing of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Both NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 22.37M 2.75 56.71M -1.53 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 238.40M 8.17 86.27M 3.65 20.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NewLink Genetics Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation -253.51% -42.3% -35.8% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36.19% 20.5% 19.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.4 beta indicates that NewLink Genetics Corporation is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 23.7 and 23.7 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

NewLink Genetics Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a 203.03% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5. On the other hand, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -20.14% and its average price target is $80. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, NewLink Genetics Corporation is looking more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares and 85.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.2% are NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation -5.29% -17.13% -36.52% -65.31% -77.74% -77.93% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.23% -11.4% -17.43% -37.76% 56.9% 27.81%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation has -77.93% weaker performance while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 13 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NewLink Genetics Corporation.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.