Comparing of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Its Competitors

As Asset Management company, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 37.91% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.69% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|36.44%
|21.95%
|9.89%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|Industry Average
|88.68M
|243.35M
|30.78
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.31
|2.09
|2.13
|2.40
The rivals have a potential upside of 143.50%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|1.15%
|2.12%
|-1.64%
|-4.47%
|-14.87%
|-13.33%
|Industry Average
|2.56%
|3.66%
|6.51%
|3.80%
|5.69%
|5.71%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has -13.33% weaker performance while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s competitors have 5.71% stronger performance.
Dividends
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s rivals beat Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.