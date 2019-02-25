Comparing of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Its Competitors

As Asset Management company, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 37.91% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.69% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

The rivals have a potential upside of 143.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 1.15% 2.12% -1.64% -4.47% -14.87% -13.33% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has -13.33% weaker performance while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s competitors have 5.71% stronger performance.

Dividends

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s rivals beat Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.