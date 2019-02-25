Comparing of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici (NMS) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici (NYSE:NMS) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|1.11M
|18.19
|N/A
|0.15
|82.43
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici (NYSE:NMS) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund also pays out annual dividends at $0.92 per share and at a 7.09% dividend yield. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici does not offer a dividend.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 6.97% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.62% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici
|0.44%
|0.28%
|-7.54%
|-10.05%
|-16.71%
|-16.83%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|-0.56%
|3.02%
|-0.17%
|-1.62%
|-9.95%
|-8.6%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici’s stock price has bigger decline than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 6 of the 6 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici.