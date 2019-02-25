Comparing of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici (NMS) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici (NYSE:NMS) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 1.11M 18.19 N/A 0.15 82.43

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici (NYSE:NMS) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund also pays out annual dividends at $0.92 per share and at a 7.09% dividend yield. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici does not offer a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.97% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.62% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici 0.44% 0.28% -7.54% -10.05% -16.71% -16.83% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund -0.56% 3.02% -0.17% -1.62% -9.95% -8.6%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici’s stock price has bigger decline than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 6 of the 6 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Munici.