Comparing of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 41.91M 13.40 9.18M 0.22 59.27 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 168.50M 12.16 18.73M 0.82 16.97

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 21.90% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund -11.12% 0% 0%

Dividends

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund pays out its dividends annually at $0.69 per share and 5.13% dividend yield. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has an annual dividend pay of $0.83 per share while its annual dividend yield is 5.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 14.37% and 9.26% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.88% 4.07% -0.23% 0.31% -5.56% -4.63% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 2.22% 3.83% -7.24% -4.62% -10.6% -9.25%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller decline than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund on 7 of the 12 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.