Comparing of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 50.04M -1.64 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.71B 6.85 2.44B 18.46 20.46

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -70.4% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36.36% 25.9% 18.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 4 1 2.20

Competitively Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $415.5, with potential downside of -1.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.6% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares and 73.7% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -17.62% -40.71% -45.21% -60.71% -72.29% -66.36% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.27% 3.66% -4.42% 21.04% 1.07% 0.43%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.