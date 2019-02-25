Comparing of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 42.34M 3.88 7.58M -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -72.6% -56% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.90% -18.1% -5.1%

Risk and Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.58. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are 11.4 and 11.4. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 2 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 174.93% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. with average price target of $37.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 66.9% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 20.62% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.21% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. -10.44% -15.07% -8.47% 162.62% 478.64% 429.3% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.77% -8.97% -34.91% -40.82% -43.81% -54.3%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 429.3% stronger performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.3% weaker performance.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.