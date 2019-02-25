Comparing of Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Retail. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America Inc. 480.78M 5.61 77.30M 0.76 16.84 Realty Income Corporation 1.30B 15.92 339.39M 1.19 55.36

In table 1 we can see Retail Properties of America Inc. and Realty Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Realty Income Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Properties of America Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Retail Properties of America Inc. is currently more affordable than Realty Income Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Retail Properties of America Inc. and Realty Income Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America Inc. 16.08% 9% 4.5% Realty Income Corporation 26.11% 4.6% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Retail Properties of America Inc.’s current beta is 0.26 and it happens to be 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Realty Income Corporation’s 96.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.04 beta.

Dividends

Retail Properties of America Inc. pays out a $0.66 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 5.25% dividend yield. The dividend yield for Realty Income Corporation is 3.76% while its annual dividend payout is $2.61 per share.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Retail Properties of America Inc. and Realty Income Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Realty Income Corporation 0 5 2 2.29

Retail Properties of America Inc. has an average price target of $14, and a 10.50% upside potential. Meanwhile, Realty Income Corporation’s consensus price target is $59.8, while its potential downside is -14.25%. The information presented earlier suggests that Retail Properties of America Inc. looks more robust than Realty Income Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Retail Properties of America Inc. and Realty Income Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.5% and 72%. Insiders held roughly 0.53% of Retail Properties of America Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Realty Income Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Properties of America Inc. 1.51% 4.67% -0.47% -1.46% -0.31% -4.91% Realty Income Corporation 2.45% 5.41% 12.53% 22.98% 19.75% 15.15%

For the past year Retail Properties of America Inc. had bearish trend while Realty Income Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 13 of the 16 factors Realty Income Corporation beats Retail Properties of America Inc.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California.