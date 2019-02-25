Comparing of Rio Tinto plc (RIO) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto plc 40.63B 2.37 9.84B 5.79 7.82 SilverCrest Metals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rio Tinto plc and SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto plc 24.22% 23.3% 10.8% SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Rio Tinto plc pays out a $3.07 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 5.29% dividend yield. SilverCrest Metals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rio Tinto plc and SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto plc 0 1 2 2.67 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rio Tinto plc and SilverCrest Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.8% and 0% respectively. About 6.5% of Rio Tinto plc’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rio Tinto plc -3.1% -13.22% -2.43% -23.33% -3.72% -14.4% SilverCrest Metals Inc. -1.12% -8.58% 5.6% 20.1% 143.49% 72.54%

For the past year Rio Tinto plc had bearish trend while SilverCrest Metals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rio Tinto plc beats SilverCrest Metals Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.