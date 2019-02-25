Comparing of Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Both Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 654.70M 17.83 222.69M -1.10 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. N/A 0.00 36.05M -1.24 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Seattle Genetics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. -34.01% -13.8% -11.8% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gamida Cell Ltd. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 17.84% upside potential and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% are Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 48.91% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. -3.08% -0.49% -22.02% -9.12% 5.9% 13.36% Gamida Cell Ltd. -24.27% 21.94% 0% 0% 0% 38.27%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats Seattle Genetics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.