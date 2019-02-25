Comparing of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. N/A 0.00 7.59M 3.89 0.18 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 19.68M -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 203.6% -60.1% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 32.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 32.9. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.6% and 47.5% respectively. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.11%. Competitively, 22.8% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -7.93% -21.37% -74.08% -91.3% -96.7% -96.06% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -9.94% 16.22% 45.19% 0% 0% 50.59%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.